Storm Team 27: A chilly day

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
It will be a chilly day across the Valley with high temperatures staying in the upper 40s to near 50. The chance for a few showers will stay in the forecast through the day. It will be a cold night tonight with temperatures dropping back to the 30s. 

Temperatures will trend warmer toward the weekend with highs back into the 60s on Friday.

Forecast

Today: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower. (20%)
High: 47

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower possible. (20%)
Low: 35

Thursday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower possible. (20%)
High: 52

Friday: Partly cloudy.
High: 63   Low: 36

Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance for scattered showers. (60%)
High: 62   Low: 46

Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (20%)
High: 46   Low: 40

Monday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers . (30%)
High: 44   Low: 34

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy.
High: 46   Low: 37

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy.
High: 47   Low: 36

