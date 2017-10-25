Storm Team 27: Cool start Thursday

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Cooler temperatures will continue through Thursday morning with lows in the low 30’s. The chance for an isolated shower is possible through Thursday. The risk is small. Temperatures will be cool enough to keep a very small chance for a wet snowflake in the forecast through morning. Watch for patchy fog.

Warmer temperatures into Thursday afternoon with highs in the lower 50’s. Turning warmer Friday with highs in the middle 60’s. Better weather to end the week.

Rain returns into the start of the weekend with cooler air arriving by Sunday.

Forecast

Overnight: Scattered clouds. Isolated shower possible. Patchy fog. (20%)

Low: 33

Thursday: Becoming partly sunny. Isolated shower possible. (20%)

High: 52

Thursday night: A few clouds.

Low: 38

Friday: Partly cloudy. Breezy.

High: 64

Saturday: Showers likely. (70%)

High: 51 Low: 44

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. (30%)

High: 46 Low: 34

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers . (30%)

High: 47 Low: 37

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 47 Low: 35

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 49 Low: 33

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower. (20%)

High: 50 Low: 40