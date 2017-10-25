Storm Team 27: Mostly cloudy and breezy

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
It will be a chilly day across the Valley with high temperatures staying in the upper 40s to near 50. The chance for a few showers will stay in the forecast through the day. It will be a cold night tonight with temperatures dropping back to the 30s.
Temperatures will trend warmer toward the weekend with highs back into the 60s on Friday.
Forecast
Today: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower. (20%)
High: 47
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower possible. (20%)
Low: 35
Thursday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower possible. (20%)
High: 52
Friday: Partly cloudy.
High: 63 Low: 36
Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance for scattered showers. (60%)
High: 62 Low: 46
Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (20%)
High: 46 Low: 40
Monday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers . (30%)
High: 44 Low: 34
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy.
High: 46 Low: 37
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy.
High: 47 Low: 36
.