Storm Team 27: Mostly cloudy and cool

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

It will be a chilly day across the Valley with high temperatures staying in the upper 40s to near 50. The chance for a few showers will stay in the forecast through the day. It will be a cold night tonight with temperatures dropping back to the 30s.

Temperatures will trend warmer toward the weekend with highs back into the 60s on Friday.

Forecast

Today: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower. (20%)

High: 47

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower possible. (20%)

Low: 35

Thursday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower possible. (20%)

High: 52

Friday: Partly cloudy.

High: 63 Low: 36

Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance for scattered showers. (60%)

High: 62 Low: 46

Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (20%)

High: 46 Low: 40

Monday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers . (30%)

High: 44 Low: 34

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 46 Low: 37

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 47 Low: 36