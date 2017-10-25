Undefeated Southern Volleyball bound for District Finals

The Indians advance to face top-seeded St. Thomas Aquinas in the Division IV District Championship Game on Saturday

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Southern remains undefeated following a 3-0 (25-21, 25-14, 27-25) win over Wellsville in the Division IV District Semifinals at Columbiana High School Wednesday night.

Lizzie Willis led the Indians with 18 kills and 6 points. Anna Sevek added 6 points, 28 attacks, 12 kills, and 2 blocks.  Hannah Hayes piled up 45 assists in the win.

Wellsville was led by Kiki Perry who finished with 15 kills and 3 blocks. Delaney Cochran added 7 kills, while Regan Pierson tallied 30 assists.

Southern improves to 24-0 overall on the season. The Indians advance to face top-seeded St. Thomas Aquinas in the Division IV District Championship Game on Saturday at 2:30PM at Columbiana High School.

