Undefeated Southern Volleyball bound for District Finals

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Southern remains undefeated following a 3-0 (25-21, 25-14, 27-25) win over Wellsville in the Division IV District Semifinals at Columbiana High School Wednesday night.

Lizzie Willis led the Indians with 18 kills and 6 points. Anna Sevek added 6 points, 28 attacks, 12 kills, and 2 blocks. Hannah Hayes piled up 45 assists in the win.

Wellsville was led by Kiki Perry who finished with 15 kills and 3 blocks. Delaney Cochran added 7 kills, while Regan Pierson tallied 30 assists.

Southern improves to 24-0 overall on the season. The Indians advance to face top-seeded St. Thomas Aquinas in the Division IV District Championship Game on Saturday at 2:30PM at Columbiana High School.