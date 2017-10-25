Warren cancels Halloween parade due to Girard officer’s funeral

Those who were going to attend the parade are invited to Warren's Trunk or Treat event on Monday

Warren celebrates Halloween with a parade
Warren Halloween parade in 2015

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The City of Warren’s Halloween parade, scheduled for Sunday, has been canceled.

The parade was canceled out of respect for Girard Police Officer Justin Leo, who was killed in the line of duty last weekend. Leo’s funeral services are scheduled on Sunday, and first responders across the area are expected to attend.

Warren’s Trunk or Treat will still happen from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 30. The Trunk or Treat will be at the Warren Community Amphitheatre.

Those who were going to participate in the parade are invited to attend.

If you’re looking for something else to do on Sunday afternoon, WKBN compiled a list of Halloween and fall events in the area. You can also find trick or treat times online. 

 

