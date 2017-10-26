Ann Duraney Obituary

CAMPBELL, Ohio – A Panachida service will be held Tuesday, October 31 at 10:30 a.m. at the Wasko Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Church, with Rev. Kevin Marks officiating, for Ann Duraney, 88, who passed away Thursday, October 26.

Ann was born September 3, 1929, in Youngstown, the daughter of Martin and Mary Sitiarik Bukovina and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a member of St. Michael’s Byzantine Catholic Church.

Ann’s husband, Frank Duraney, whom she married September 27, 1952, passed away April 7, 1982.

Ann will be deeply missed by her children, Frank Duraney of New Middetown, Kim Rowe of Campbell, Bev Mansfield (Dennis) and Andy Duraney (Roseanne), both of New Middletown; grandchildren, Stretch, Boomer, Drew, Gabrielle, Jessica, Diana, Marie, Denny, Anna and Emily; her great-grandchildren, Gianna and Daphne; many nieces and nephews and her dog, Savanah.

Besides her parents and her husband, Frank; Ann was preceded in death by her son, Joe Duraney; two sisters, Margaret Mesaros and Mary Kollar; her brothers, John, Michael, Joseph and Stephen Bukovina; her son-in-law, Charles Rowe and daughter-in-law, Rosenann Duraney.

The family would like to especially thank Denise and Donna for their loving care of Ann.

The Duraney family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Monday, October 30 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.waskofamily.com.