Ann Jones Baumiller Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio – Private services were held for Ann Jones Baumiller, 84, of Canfield, Ohio who passed away Thursday, October 26, 2017, at The Hospice House at Hospice of the Valley in Poland.

Born October 31, 1932 in Youngstown, Ann was the daughter of the late Harry C. Isaacs and Mary Platt Jones and also the stepdaughter of Edward Jones.

Ann graduated from South High School in 1950 and then enrolled in the nursing program at Trumbull Memorial Hospital, where she graduated in 1954. She later received her B.S.A. in nursing from Youngstown State University in 1985.

Ann was a registered nurse who worked at the Cleveland Clinic and local hospitals. She also worked for Dr. Kiskaddon. As an occupational health nurse, she worked at General Motors Company, North American Rockwell and Thomas Steel Strip Co.

Ann led a rich life, traveling across the world and staying active in her community.

She was a member of the Western Reserve United Methodist Church, the P.E.O. Sisterhood (Chapter CE of Youngstown), the Ohio Cultural Alliance and the Monday Book Review Club. She was an R.S.V.P. volunteer and a foster parent for 21 years.

Ann is survived by her three children, Julia (George) Cover of Hubbard, James Baumiller of Detroit, Michigan and Carl Baumiller of Cortland and three grandchildren, Karen (Jeremy) Cover of Solon, Geordan (Elizabeth) Cover of Brunswick and Harrison Cover of Hubbard.

Besides her parents, Ann was preceded in death by her husband, George N. Baumiller, who passed away on May 10, 1994.

There were no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Western Reserve United Methodist Church, 4580 Canfield Rd, Canfield, OH 44406 or Hospice House 9803 Sharrott Rd. Youngstown, Ohio 44514, in Ann’s name.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

