Autopsy: Beaver Falls man died of suicide, not tractor-trailer crash

Investigators said the man actually died just before crashing with the semi on Route 18 in Lawrence County on Wednesday

North Beaver Township, Lawrence County, deadly car accident

NORTH BEAVER TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – Autopsy results released Thursday reveal that a man involved in a crash with a tractor-trailer in Lawrence County actually committed suicide right before the accident.

Rock A. Rainaldi, 34, of Beaver Falls, shot himself in the right temple, according to the autopsy performed by Dr. Todd Luckasevic at the Heritage Valley Medical Center in Beaver.

The crash happened Wednesday afternoon at State Route 168 and Route 18.

Pennsylvania State Police said 52-year-old Mark A. Mulligan, of South Carolina, was driving the semi pulling a flatbed trailer when he pulled into Rainaldi’s path at a stop sign.

