Browns’ Garrett not traveling to London due to concussion

His playing time had steadily increased each week and he was getting back in playing shape before suffering the head injury.

CLEVELAND (AP) – Browns rookie defensive end Myles Garrett won’t travel with the team to London because of a concussion.

The No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft will miss Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. Team officials had been hoping Garrett would be well enough to make the trip, but he will stay behind when they leave Thursday night.

Garrett, who missed Cleveland’s first four games with a sprained ankle, was placed in concussion protocol on Tuesday. The 21-year-old recorded a sack on Sunday and didn’t have any symptoms until two days later.

Garrett has recorded four sacks in three games. His playing time had steadily increased each week and he was getting back in playing shape before suffering the head injury.

He’ll have another week to recover as the winless Browns have a bye next week.

