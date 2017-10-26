Canfield crime activity: Police report finding crack during traffic stop

Monday, Oct. 16

300 block of Neff Dr., a caller reported that her adult son was missing. An investigation led to the man being located.

11:27 p.m. – Boardman-Canfield Road and Route 11, Charles Bowers, 43, of Austintown, arrested on a warrant and charged with falsification and driving under suspension (child support); Amanda Speigle, 27, of Austintown, arrested and charged with drug abuse and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police said Bowers initially lied about his identity during a traffic stop because he had an active warrant for his arrest. Police said a marijuana cigarette and rolling papers were found in Speigle’s purse. Both pleaded not guilty to their charges.

Wednesday, Oct. 18

3:06 p.m. – Shields Road and N. Broad Street, Christopher Johnson, 52, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with drug abuse and possession of drug paraphernalia; Randolph Bryant, 67, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with possession of drugs. Police reported finding several empty beer cans in the bed of the truck, along with two empty whiskey bottles, during a traffic stop. Police said Johnson had a crack pipe in his pocket and Bryant had crack cocaine in a pill holder. Bryant was taken to the hospital after complaining of shortness of breath.

Friday, Oct. 20

8:36 p.m. – Fairground Boulevard, Micheal R. Ashbaugh, 19, of Lisbon, arrested and charged with drug abuse. Police said about 15 grams of marijuana in a mason jar, as well as a marijuana roach, were found in the vehicle during a traffic stop. Ashbaugh pleaded not guilty.

Saturday, Oct. 21

N. Broad Street, Jared M. Clark, 18, of Canfield, arrested and charged with underage possession of alcohol and possession of a fake ID.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Canfield Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Canfield Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

