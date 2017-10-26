Central Ohio man accused of squeezing baby, breaking bones

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — A Newark man is facing a child endangering charge after allegedly causing serious injuries to a 5-week-old baby.

According to court documents, 23-year-old Dalton M. McDaniel was arrested and charged with a felony count of endangering children.

Licking County Children Services called Newark Police Tuesday regarding the baby’s injuries. Police said the child suffered a broken leg, a broken wrist, and injuries to her ribs.

Police said McDaniel was watching the girl when she was injured. He admitted to squeezing her so hard that she vomited and falling on top of her when tripping up the stairs.

McDaniel appeared in court Wednesday and bond was set at $75,000.

