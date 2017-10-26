Girlfriend at center of Trumbull Co. capital murder trial claims harassment

Tracy Hendrickson said her husband would repeatedly throw trash on Nasser Hamad's Howland property as he drove by

By Published: Updated:
Tracy Hendrickson takes stand in Nasser Hamad trial

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The woman at the center of an ongoing dispute between her boyfriend, Nasser Hamad, and her husband’s family took the stand Thursday during a high-profile capital murder trial.

Tracy Hendrickson was called to testify as a court’s witness. Her boyfriend, Hamad, is charged in a February shooting at his Howland home that killed two and injured three.

Hendrickson’s son, Bryce, was among the injured that day. He has since died from causes unrelated to the shooting.

“I never thought that it would come to this. They kept…saying and saying and saying that they were gonna do things but…I never dreamt that they would come to our house. Ever,” Hendrickson said.

She claimed she and Hamad were being harassed by her husband, saying he would repeatedly throw trash on Hamad’s property as he drove by.

Prosecutors argued that Hamad threatened him back by placing a sign in his yard sometime before the shooting. The sign included sexual references to taunt Hendrickson’s husband, prosecutors said.

Sign in Nasser Hamad's yard

Assistant Mahoning County Prosecutor Chris Becker: “What’s Juicy Fruit?”

Hendrickson: “That’s what he calls me.”

Becker: “Yeah. When he wants to have sex with you, right?”

Hendrickson: “I guess.”

Hendrickson said the online back-and-forth between her son and Hamad began earlier in the day on February 25. She said she didn’t even know Bryce was in the group that was beating Hamad up.

“[Hamad] was on the ground in the fetal position and they were beating the s**t out of him.”

She testified she doesn’t remember much of what happened after that night, including the statement she made to police shortly after the shooting.

“I’m just recalling from what I said. They were still outside, screaming and yelling, calling names, and I tried to lock the door and I said somehow he got past me,” Hendrickson said.

On Friday morning, the defense will have a chance to cross-examine Hendrickson and it’s very likely Hamad will take the stand at some point.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s