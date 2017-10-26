Girlfriend at center of Trumbull Co. capital murder trial claims harassment

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The woman at the center of an ongoing dispute between her boyfriend, Nasser Hamad, and her husband’s family took the stand Thursday during a high-profile capital murder trial.

Tracy Hendrickson was called to testify as a court’s witness. Her boyfriend, Hamad, is charged in a February shooting at his Howland home that killed two and injured three.

Hendrickson’s son, Bryce, was among the injured that day. He has since died from causes unrelated to the shooting.

“I never thought that it would come to this. They kept…saying and saying and saying that they were gonna do things but…I never dreamt that they would come to our house. Ever,” Hendrickson said.

She claimed she and Hamad were being harassed by her husband, saying he would repeatedly throw trash on Hamad’s property as he drove by.

Prosecutors argued that Hamad threatened him back by placing a sign in his yard sometime before the shooting. The sign included sexual references to taunt Hendrickson’s husband, prosecutors said.

Assistant Mahoning County Prosecutor Chris Becker: “What’s Juicy Fruit?” Hendrickson: “That’s what he calls me.” Becker: “Yeah. When he wants to have sex with you, right?” Hendrickson: “I guess.”

Hendrickson said the online back-and-forth between her son and Hamad began earlier in the day on February 25. She said she didn’t even know Bryce was in the group that was beating Hamad up.

“[Hamad] was on the ground in the fetal position and they were beating the s**t out of him.”

She testified she doesn’t remember much of what happened after that night, including the statement she made to police shortly after the shooting.

“I’m just recalling from what I said. They were still outside, screaming and yelling, calling names, and I tried to lock the door and I said somehow he got past me,” Hendrickson said.

On Friday morning, the defense will have a chance to cross-examine Hendrickson and it’s very likely Hamad will take the stand at some point.

