James “Jim” E. Jenkins, Sr. Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – James “Jim” E. Jenkins, Sr. ,77, of Warren, Ohio passed away Thursday, October 26, 2017, peacefully at Community Skilled Health Care Centre.

He was born August 13, 1940, in Parkersburg, West Virginia, the son of the late Paul L. and Hazel (May) Jenkins.

He moved to Leavittsburg when he was 13 years old and attended Braceville School.

On October 2, 2004, James married the former Shirley McFarland. They shared 13 years of marriage.

Jim retired from Republic Steel (WCI) in 1989, after 32 years of service.

He loved to fish for walleye on Lake Erie and was an avid hunter for deer, squirrel and rabbits. He loved attending gun shows and enjoyed watching Nascar and Cleveland Browns. He was an outdoorsman, loved camping and riding motorcycles. Jim was a regular at the casinos, where he could be found at the slot machines or playing cards. He also liked going to flea markets and festivals. He lived for family gatherings. Jim enjoyed his retirement to the fullest. If anyone would say “do you want to go” he would say “what time?”

Jim leaves his wife, Shirley Jenkins of Warren, Ohio; daughter, Denise (Sherry Davis) Jenkins of Columbus, Ohio; son, James E. (Tammi) Jenkins, Jr. of Omaha, Nebraska; sister, Patty (Butch) Nolan of Leavittsburg, Ohio; four grandsons, Matthew, Joshua (Kirsten), James Jenkins and Michael-Paul (Dayna) Jenkins and stepsons, Timothy (Dawn) Fry of Texas and Robert (Debbie) Fry of Kenton, Ohio. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, close friends and neighbors who will miss him sadly.

Besides his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his sister, Kathy Marling and two brothers, William and Larry Jenkins.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 31, 2017, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Helen Markle will officiate.

Friends may call from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 30, 2017, at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Braceville Township Cemetery, Braceville, Ohio.

Family and friends may send condolences to Jim’s family by visiting carlwhall.com.

