Joseph T. Bush Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio – Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m. Monday, October 30 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, 65 N. Broad Street, Canfield Chapel for Joseph T. Bush, 88, of Canfield who died Thursday morning, October 26 at Essex of Salem.

Joseph was born March 11, 1929 in Green Township, a son of the late H. Dewey and Mary (Archer) Bush and was a lifelong area resident.

He graduated from Greenford High School and served his country in the U.S. Marines during the Korean War.

Joseph was a self-employed truck driver for over 39 years, retiring in 1989. After his retirement he drove school bus for South Range Schools for six years.

He was a member of Columbiana United Methodist Church, the Greenford Ruritan and the Mahoning Valley Olde Car Club.

Joseph was well known for his expertise on Model A Fords and was a perfectionist in restoring them. He showed his cars and had won over 100 trophies, including an AACA (Antique Automobile Club of America) winner, which is difficult to receive.

He leaves his wife, the former Carol M. White, whom he married April 15, 1950; one daughter, Amy L.(Victor) Suszynski of New Castle; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and two great-grandchildren due next year.

Besides his parents, Joseph was preceded in death by a daughter, Pamela J. Davidson; two sisters, Martha Schuette and Bonita Bush and three brothers, George Bush, William Bush and Raymond Bush.

Friends may call on Sunday from 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. at Lane Funeral Home-Canfield Chapel.

