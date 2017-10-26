Juanita Downs Obituary

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio – Juanita Downs, 93, of Leavittsburg, Ohio passed away Thursday, October 26, 2017 at Briar Hill Nursing Home in Middlefield.

She was born November 17, 1923, in Crum, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Seymour Lincoln and Edna Mae (Cunningham) Copley.

On May 22, 1998, Juanita married Kenneth Downs. They shared 16 years of marriage until his passing on January 14, 2015.

She worked as a relief girl at General Electric.

Juanita was a member of Leavittsburg Church of God.

She enjoyed crocheting.

Memories of Juanita will be carried on by her children, Ona Mae Uldrich, Elmer (Suzie) Brumfield of Bristolville, Ohio and Sharon Marie (Ron) Smith of Orwell, Ohio and brother, Billie Ray (Connie) Copley of Crum, West Virginia. She enjoyed her 25 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren.

Besides her second husband, Juanita was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Elmer Brumfield, whom passed away December 19, 1992, after 52 years of marriage; son, Larry Ray Brumfield; four brothers and four sisters.

Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, October 30 at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Rodney Mullins will officiate.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 1:99 – 2:00 p.m. on Monday, October 30 at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Meadow Brook Memorial Park, Warren, Ohio.

Family and friends may send online condolences to Juanita’s family by visiting carlwhall.com.