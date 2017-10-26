Local firefighters stand watch as Youngstown mourns battalion chief

Thirty-two firefighters, including five volunteers from Warren and two from Austintown, watched over the city

 In an act of solidarity, volunteers from other local departments stood watch for the Youngstown Fire Department as they attended the funeral Thursday of Battalion Chief Ron Russo.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – In an act of solidarity, volunteers from other local departments stood watch for the Youngstown Fire Department as they attended the funeral Thursday of Battalion Chief Ron Russo.

Thirty-two firefighters, including five volunteers from Warren and two from Austintown, watched over the city until about 2 p.m. so firefighters and staff in Youngstown could pay their respects to their colleague.

“It means a lot to be able to let the people from the department that want to go to the calling hours and funeral today,” said Battalion Chief Charlie Smith. “We were able to bring in other people from different departments to volunteer their time to help cover the city in its time of need.”

There were two fire calls while the department had the extra help, including one on Federal Street.  A building turned on its heating system for the first time. It blew some dust, triggering an alarm.

