Look Good, Feel Better program lifts spirits of women battling cancer

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Women with breast cancer go through life-changing treatment to survive. They often lose their hair and eyebrows, and it feels like they lose their identity, but there is a program that can help.

In a small room in the Joanie Abdu Comprehensive Breast Care Center, women fighting for their lives are given a small victory – their confidence back.

Norma Jean Drummond was in the hospital last weekend for treatment, one of her last. After that, someone brought her down to the Look Good, Feel Better session sponsored by the American Cancer Society and the Joannie Abdu Center.

During those sessions, certified cosmetology volunteers will help Norma Jean with skin care and makeup, instruction on hair loss and how to wear wigs, scarves and turbans. She will also be guided in nail care.

Each patient receives a free kit of cosmetics, donated by the cosmetic industry.

Emily Kobylansk is a cosmetologist and volunteers for the program. She teaches women how to do their makeup around the cosmetic effects of breast cancer treatment.

“Going through what these ladies are going through, it is touching to be part of their lives,” Kobylansk said. “It’s a big step because every person that walks through this door is at a different point. They might have just had a mastectomy, they might have just had a big surgery.”

The next step for Jeanne Fisher will be her mastectomy. Her last treatment is scheduled for Nov. 13. She’s come a long way.

“It’s huge, really. You lose a lot at the beginning, and you lose control of everything.”

Fisher was part of the Look Good, Feel Better program. She says it’s a nice surprise to have the service and products to take home and keep up what you’ve learned.

“It is awesome. And the kit! If you go to the mall and price some of this stuff! Oh, my goodness. I’ve just had a good day today,” Fisher said.