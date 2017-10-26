Mahoning County indictments: Oct. 26, 2017

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on October 26, 2017:

Braylon Paige: Two counts of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation and five counts of felonious assault with firearm specifications

Arlis Casey, Jr.: Attempted murder, felonious assault with firearm and repeat violent offender specifications, and having weapons while under disability

Aaron Clinkscale: Assault and obstructing official business

Brandon Jones: Domestic violence

Kevin R. Ward: Aggravated possession of drugs

Catherine Marie Osco: Aggravated possession of drugs

Kahmaree C. Bush: Aggravated robbery and robbery with firearm specifications

Ashley Sinkovich: Receiving stolen property and misuse of credit card

Valentina V. Kelly: Receiving stolen property and misuse of credit card

Butler Johnson V: Tampering with evidence, possession of cocaine, possession of drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia with forfeiture specifications

Lewis G. Valentino: Identity fraud, falsification, and theft

Aaron P. Dole: Possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia

Branden Britton: Aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia

Gerald Kay: Aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia

Christopher Viera: Burglary

Shalena Clark: Possession of cocaine

Jeffrey Gibbs: Attempted murder and felonious assault with firearm specifications

Annette L. Anderson: Aggravated possession of drugs

Franklin A. Broadhurst: Abusing harmful intoxicants

Anthony Campbell: Failure to register

Jonathan Valentin: Felonious assault, inciting violence, and assault

Brittany Taylor: Felonious assault, inciting violence, and assault

Dionshay C. Taylor: Felonious assault, inciting violence, and assault

Wayne A. Harper: 13 counts of importuning and one count of possessing criminal tools

Jesse J. Stewart, Jr.: Aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery with firearm specifications, and having weapons while under disability

James Perry: Aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery with firearm specifications, and having weapons while under disability

Katie L. O’Hara: Grand theft

Anthony Johnson: Failure to verify current address

Carl Hardy: Failure to verify current address

Charles Fair: Failure to notify change of address

Sir-Reese Boyd: Unlawful sexual conduct with a minor

Airiel Tarver: Two counts of endangering children

Kevin Peeples: Four counts of endangering children

Tashauna Grissett: Four counts of endangering children

Katie A. Clymer: Receiving stolen property and two counts each of forgery and theft from elderly

Khaliah Green: Receiving stolen property and two counts each of forgery and theft from elderly

Eric L. Ratliff: Two counts of endangering children

Cory M. Gooch: Three counts of receiving stolen property and one count each of burglary, attempted burglary, and criminal mischief

