Mahoning County indictments: Oct. 26, 2017

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on October 26, 2017:
Braylon Paige: Two counts of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation and five counts of felonious assault with firearm specifications
Arlis Casey, Jr.: Attempted murder, felonious assault with firearm and repeat violent offender specifications, and having weapons while under disability
Aaron Clinkscale: Assault and obstructing official business
Brandon Jones: Domestic violence
Kevin R. Ward: Aggravated possession of drugs
Catherine Marie Osco: Aggravated possession of drugs
Kahmaree C. Bush: Aggravated robbery and robbery with firearm specifications
Ashley Sinkovich: Receiving stolen property and misuse of credit card
Valentina V. Kelly: Receiving stolen property and misuse of credit card
Butler Johnson V: Tampering with evidence, possession of cocaine, possession of drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia with forfeiture specifications
Lewis G. Valentino: Identity fraud, falsification, and theft
Aaron P. Dole: Possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia
Branden Britton: Aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia
Gerald Kay: Aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia
Christopher Viera: Burglary
Shalena Clark: Possession of cocaine
Jeffrey Gibbs: Attempted murder and felonious assault with firearm specifications
Annette L. Anderson: Aggravated possession of drugs
Franklin A. Broadhurst: Abusing harmful intoxicants
Anthony Campbell: Failure to register
Jonathan Valentin: Felonious assault, inciting violence, and assault
Brittany Taylor: Felonious assault, inciting violence, and assault
Dionshay C. Taylor: Felonious assault, inciting violence, and assault
Wayne A. Harper: 13 counts of importuning and one count of possessing criminal tools
Jesse J. Stewart, Jr.: Aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery with firearm specifications, and having weapons while under disability
James Perry: Aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery with firearm specifications, and having weapons while under disability
Katie L. O’Hara: Grand theft
Anthony Johnson: Failure to verify current address
Carl Hardy: Failure to verify current address
Charles Fair: Failure to notify change of address
Sir-Reese Boyd: Unlawful sexual conduct with a minor
Airiel Tarver: Two counts of endangering children
Kevin Peeples: Four counts of endangering children
Tashauna Grissett: Four counts of endangering children
Katie A. Clymer: Receiving stolen property and two counts each of forgery and theft from elderly
Khaliah Green: Receiving stolen property and two counts each of forgery and theft from elderly
Eric L. Ratliff: Two counts of endangering children
Cory M. Gooch: Three counts of receiving stolen property and one count each of burglary, attempted burglary, and criminal mischief