Mary Alice Ryser Obituary

SEBRING, Ohio – Mary Alice Ryser, age 87, died at 12:55 p.m. on Thursday, October 26, 2017 at the Crandall Medical Center in Sebring.

She was born August 29, 1930 in Ypsilanti, Michigan, daughter of the late Clyde and Pearl (Freeman) Breining.

Mary was a teacher with the West Branch School District, received a B.A. Degree at Malone University in 1971 and was a member of the Damascus Friends Church.

Her husband, Paul E. Ryser, whom she married May 12, 1951, preceded her in death on May 28, 1991.

Survivors include a son, Rev. John P. (Phyllis) Ryser of Salem; two daughters, Annette (Ken) Banet of Salem and Ann (Chuck) Pollock of Salem; three grandchildren, Kristina Banet, Joe (Erin) Ryser and Justin Ryser and a great-grandson, John “Jack” Ryser.

Two sisters, Audrey Szabo and Betty E. Breining and two brothers, Bill and Harry Breining also preceded her in death.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 4, 2017 with Rev. John Ryser officiating at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home.

Calling hours will be held from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 4, 2017 at the funeral home prior to services.

Burial will be held at the Damascus Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Damascus Friends Church, P.O. Box 205, Damascus, Ohio 44619.

Condolences sent online at www.starkmemorial.com.

