Mary Ann Sedmak Obituary

POLAND, Ohio – Prayers will be held Monday, October 30 at 1:15 p.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 2:00 p.m. at Holy Apostles Parish, Sts. Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church for Mary Ann Sedmak, 88, who passed away peacefully Thursday morning, October 26 at her home.

Mary Ann was born April 18, 1929 in Struthers, a daughter of the late George and Julia (Jacubic) Fabry.

Mary Ann graduated from Struthers High School.

She worked in the bakery at Valu King in Campbell and catered for Chris and Annie Lilak. Currently Mary Ann was working for Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes for the past 31 years, starting in 1986.

She was an active member of St. Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church and past member of the Holy Rosary Society. She was also a social member of the Croatian Home Lodge 66. On Friday’s during Lent, you would find Mary Ann picking up pirohy every Friday and delivering them to everyone.

She loved making holiday cookies with “her girls” and preparing family dinners. Mary Ann also loved traveling to family beach vacations, watching her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren play, enjoy the weather, sand and each other. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Her husband, Walter “Watsie” Sedmak, whom she married June 14, 1952, passed away August 20, 1991.

Mary Ann leaves her four daughters, Marilyn (John) Johnstone of Poland, Theresa (David) Patton of Poland, Janet (James) Booth of Poland and Janice (Edward) DeMarco of Campbell; nine grandchildren, Breanna (Brendan) Young, Dominic DeMarco, Erin (Mike) Donofrio, Cory Booth, Stephanie (Brandon Chomko) Johnstone, Christine Johnstone, Tyler Patton, Emily Patton and Allie (Dan) Mulford; four great-grandchildren, Angelina Donofrio, Declan and Grayson Young and Knox Mulford and a sister, Dorothy Petro of Columbiana.

Mary Ann was also preceded in death by two sisters, Julia Susany and Betty Popovich and two brothers, George and John Fabry.

Family and friends may call Sunday, October 29 from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to Southern Care Hospice, 5401 Ashley Circle, Austintown, Ohio 44515.