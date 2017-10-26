Mercer police investigating fatal shooting

FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Mercer County.

State Police say the shooting happened just after 1 a.m. Thursday in the area of 1424 North Perry Highway.

Several police agencies are surrounding a vehicle with a smashed out back window.

The car is in the parking lot of Vaughn Chiropractors on Perry Highway.

This is still a very active scene.