Mercer police investigating fatal shooting

Police are surrounding a car with a smashed out back window

Police are investigating a shooting in Mercer County

FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Mercer County.

State Police say the shooting happened just after 1 a.m. Thursday in the area of 1424 North Perry Highway.

Several police agencies are surrounding a vehicle with a smashed out back window.

The car is in the parking lot of Vaughn Chiropractors on Perry Highway.

This is still a very active scene. We are working to gather more details from police and will have more information for you here on WKBN.com and on First News This Morning.

