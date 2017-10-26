Michael Richard Karas Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – On Thursday, October 26, 2017, Michael Richard Karas, age 68, passed away in St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman.

He was born on October 7, 1939 in Youngstown to Michael Steven and Mary (Burnski) Karas.

Michael is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Kay (Tully) Karas; children, grandchildren and other family members.

A Memorial Service to be held in Cross Roads Church on Meridian Road for later next week.

Arrangements handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. To leave condolences for the family go to www.cremateohio.com.