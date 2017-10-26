Pa. doctor first charged under US District Attorney’s opioid unit

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – A Western Pennsylvania doctor was indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on charges that he gave out heavy-duty painkillers without an examination or testing and not for legitimate medical purposes.

The 14-count indictment alleges that Dr. Andrzej Kazimierz Zielke advertised his business, Medical Frontiers in Gibsonia,Pa, as a holistic pain management practice and on at least 13 occasions, he prescribed narcotics, including oxycodone, hydrocodone, morphine sulfate and methadone, outside of the usual professional practice and not for legitimate medical purposes.

Agents began investigating his practice in Allegheny County based on information they received that Dr. Zielke was writing a large number of oxycodone prescriptions for people residing in the McKeesport, and that some of these pills were being obtained by a drug dealer.

According to accounts of former employees and patients, Dr. Zielke charged approximately $250 cash for office visits and many of his patients traveled long distances to see him.

On October 11, 2017, the Pennsylvania State Board of Medicine issued a Temporary Suspension of Dr. Zielke’s license to practice medicine and surgery.

If Zielke is found guilty, he could be sentenced to 20 years in prison and fined up to $1 million for each count of the indictment.

This is the first doctor indicted under U.S. Attorney General Jeff Session’s Opioid Abuse and Detection Unit. The unit was formed over the summer to target and prosecute individuals who are contributing to the nation’s opioid crisis.

“Today we are facing the worst drug crisis in American history, with one American dying of a drug overdose every nine minutes,” said Attorney General Jeff Sessions. “An unprecedented crisis like this one demands an unprecedented response—and that’s why President Trump has made this a top priority for this administration,” Sessions said.

Session designated federal prosecutors for the opioid unit to focus solely on the problem of opioid-related health care fraud in places where the epidemic is at its worst, including Western Pennsylvania.

“Opioid-related health care fraud is a serious problem facing the Western Pennsylvania area today,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Robert Johnson. “Doctors who betray their trust and authority for their own financial gain by prescribing Schedule II narcotics for purposes other than medical reasons are contributing to our nation’s opioid crisis. This indictment is indicative of the FBI’s intent to employ substantial resources to combat this national epidemic.