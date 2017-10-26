PennDot says Rt. 62 roundabout project will improve traffic flow

The Route 62 and East State Street Intersection roundabout project is expected to start in 2019

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation held a public meeting in Hermitage Thursday regarding the Route 62 and East State Street Intersection roundabout project.

About two dozen people attended the 45-minute long meeting.

PennDot officials first showed a brief video presentation explaining how the project would improve the flow of traffic, reduce crashes and increase pedestrian safety. It’s a project proposal that has come with a lot of skepticism.

“Once they’re built, when people see them, it’s essentially just another intersection,” Jim Carroll of PennDot said. “A different kind. A safer kind.”

The project is being fully funded by federal safety money. Construction is expected to start in 2019.

