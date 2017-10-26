Police: Man stole car, robbed Boardman bank

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are looking for a man they said stole a car from a gas station and then robbed a bank in Boardman.

Boardman Police Chief Jack Nichols said the man stole a maroon-colored Oldsmobile 88 from Speedway on Midlothian Boulevard. He then drove to McDonald’s on Western Reserve Road, where he tried to rob the restaurant.

Nichols said after the unsuccessful attempt, he went to Huntington Bank on US-224 and South Avenue, where he passed a note to a teller. The man made off with some money and managed to get away.

Investigators are now searching for the robber.

Those with information should call Boardman Police at 330-726-4144.