Police plan traffic restrictions for fallen Girard officer’s funeral

Fifth Avenue in Youngstown will have lane closures, beginning at 10 a.m. Sunday

Police say to expect traffic restrictions during the funeral mass for Girard Police Officer Justin Leo. 

The mass is set for 1 p.m. Sunday in Beeghly Center on Youngstown State University’s campus.

Fifth Avenue will have lane closures, beginning at 10 a.m. Sunday. Traffic will be restricted to one lane in each direction from at least Service Road to Arlington Street, although further closures may be warranted.

The Youngstown Police Department recommends that drivers avoid using that road and travel on Ford Avenue and Grant Street instead.

Police personnel parking will be along Fifth Avenue.

Everyone else is asked to park in the M70 and M63 near Grant Street and Fifth Avenue.

Leo’s calling hours will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Covelli Centre. Parking will be in the Covelli Centre’s lot, and police don’t anticipate needing more parking spots.

Fifth Avenue will be closed on Saturday due to YSU’s homecoming parade.

Those with questions on parking and road restrictions can call Lt. Ross or Sgt. Schiffhauer at 330-742-8946. Those who are handicapped and may need special arrangements are asked to call ahead of time.

