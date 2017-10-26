Reports: Conneaut rape, murder suspect spotted in Pittsburgh area

Related Coverage Fugitive of the Week: Reward available for information on leading to capture of fugitive

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (WKBN) – Police in the Pittsburgh area are searching for a man accused of raping and killing a 13-month-old girl, according to news reports.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information which would lead to the capture of fugitive Joshua Gurto, of Conneaut.

Fox 8 in Cleveland reports that Gurto was spotted at a Sheetz in Ohio Township on Wednesday. He was believed to be walking near Interstate 79, according to reports.

Those who traveled on I-79 and may have spotted a man walking between Neville Island Bridge and Wexford between 4:30 and 7 p.m. Tuesday are asked to contact PA Crime Stoppers at 1-800-472-8477.

Gurto, 37, was described as a white male, about 5’10” tall and weighing 145 pounds. Gurto has ties to Ashtabula County and western Pennsylvania.