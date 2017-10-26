Robert L. McHugh Obituary

SHARON, Pennsylvania – Robert L. “Boo” McHugh, of Sharon, passed away at 12:39 a.m. Thursday, October 26, 2017 in the hospital of Sharon Regional Medical Center, after an extended illness. He was 85.

Mr. McHugh was born February 10, 1932 in Sharon, a son of Robert McHugh, Sr. and Marcella (Kapturasky) McHugh.

He was a 1952 graduate of Sharon High School and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

Bob retired as an electrician in 1985 from the former Sharon Transformer Division of Westinghouse Electric Corp. where he was employed for 31 years.

He was an active member of the First United Methodist Church, Sharon.

“Boo,” as he was known to many, was an avid fisherman and hunter.

He was a member of the Western Reserve Fish and Game Association where he enjoyed playing poker with his friends. He was also a member of the Benevolent Protective Order of the Elks, Lodge #103, Sharon and the Hickory VFW, Post #6166, Hermitage.

His wife, the former Dolores “Dolly” E. Hunter, whom he married August 21, 1954, passed away August 21, 2006.

Surviving are two daughters, Kathleen M. McHugh (Cyril Smrecansky), Sharon and Susan E. (Lawrence) Boca, S. Pymatuning Township; a son, Robert M. McHugh, Sandy Lake; five grandchildren, Bobby Taylor, Brandie Beisel, Ashley McClearn and Brady and Miranda Boca and five great-grandchildren. He also leaves a sister, Patricia Fastrich, Camp Hill, Pennsylvania; a brother, James (Connie) McHugh, Carlisle, Pennsylvania; a sister-in-law, Connie (Gerald) Matvey, Mercer; a brother-in-law, David (Connie) Hunter, Sharon and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his wife, Bob was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Jack McHugh and a sister, Sally Palko.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the First United Methodist Church, 237 W. Silver Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania 16146.

Calling hours will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Sunday, October 29 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 30 in the First United Methodist Church, Sharon, with Rev. Doug Dyson, pastor, officiating.

Interment will be held at Oakwood Cemetery, Hermitage.