Second half surge leads West Middlesex past Cochranton

The Big Reds advance to face Farrell in the District 10 Class A Semifinals next Thursday night

By Published:
NEW WILMINGTON, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – West Middlesex scored a pair of second-half touchdowns to top Cochranton 16-2 in the District 10 Class A Quarterfinals Thursday night at Wilmington High School.

The Cardinals took the lead on a first quarter safety, when a pitch from Marshall Murray ended up on the turf in the endzone. Clayton Parrish recovered the ball but was covered by the Cardinals.

The Big Reds took the lead for good on the opening possession of the second half. Cade Franks plunges in for a one-yard touchdown. Parrish added a 2-point conversion to increase the lead to 8-2.

West Middlesex add to its lead halfway through the fourth quarter when Franks plunged in for another one-yard touchdown run. Parrish added a second 2-point conversion to cap off the scoring.

With the victory, West Middlesex improves to 2-8 on the season. The Big Reds advance to face Farrell in the District 10 Class A Semifinals next Thursday night.

