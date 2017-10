BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield blanked United 3-0 in the Division III Girls Soccer District Finals Thursday at Boardman High School.

It marks the first District Title in the history of the program.

Cierra Latronica scored a pair of goals in the win. Haley LaMorticella also tallied a goal for the Tigers.

Springfield improves to 17-2 overall on the season. The Tigers advance to face Elyria Catholic in the Division III Regional Semifinals on Tuesday October 31st at 7PM at Green High School.