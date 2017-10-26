Storm Team 27: Better weather Friday

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Look for cool temperatures and a few clouds into the early morning. Temperatures will slide into the upper 30’s.

Nice weather Friday with more sunshine. It will be a breezy afternoon with highs in the middle 60’s!

Friday night Football weather is looking great too. Rain returns into Saturday morning with cooler and unsettled weather for the weekend.

Forecast

Tonight: A few clouds. Patchy fog.

Low: 38

Friday: Partly sunny. Breezy.

High: 66

Friday night: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers late. (60%)

Low: 47

Saturday: Rain showers likely. (90%)

High: 52(Falling)

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. Rain may mix with wet snow early. (40%)

High: 45 Low: 33

Monday: Partly sunny. Isolated rain or snow showers early(Mainly Snowbelt). (20%)

High: 48 Low: 35

Tuesday: Partly sunny. (10%)

High: 48 Low: 36

Wednesday: Scattered showers. May mix with wet snow early. (60%)

High: 49 Low: 34

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 50 Low: 37

Friday: Partly sunny.

High: 49 Low: 37