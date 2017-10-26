Storm Team 27: The calm before the cold front

By Published:

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

For today we will see partly sunny skies by the afternoon which will warm us up into the 50s. Tomorrow we are expected to climb into the 60s with dry conditions.

Saturday the weather will shift with the passing of a cold front. It will bring the chance for showers. After cold air will pour into behind it on Sunday and Monday.

Forecast

Thursday: Becoming partly sunny. Isolated shower possible. (20%)
High: 52

Thursday night:  A few clouds.
Low:  38

Friday: Partly cloudy.  Breezy.
High: 64

Saturday: Showers likely. (70%)
High: 51   Low: 44

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. (30%)
High: 46   Low: 34

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers . (30%)
High: 47   Low: 37

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy.
High: 47   Low: 35

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy.
High: 49   Low: 33

Thursday:  Mostly cloudy.  Isolated shower. (20%)
High: 50  Low:  40

.

