The moment YSU has been waiting for: Wick Ave. reopening Friday

The Wick project near Youngstown State's campus started over a year ago and is a couple of weeks behind schedule

By Published: Updated:
Youngstown State University, Wick Avenue project

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Wick Avenue near Youngstown State’s campus is set to reopen Friday after being closed for nearly a year.

There will be an official ribbon cutting Friday morning for the section of Wick from the Madison Avenue Expressway to Wood Street.

The Wick project started over a year ago and is a couple of weeks behind schedule. It included paving, burying utility wires, widening sidewalks, putting in new lights, and replacing sewer and water lines.

Workers also installed 15 new brick crosswalks in the area, as well as some decorative concrete work that will tie the project in with the university.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s