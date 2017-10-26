Trick or Treat candy could harbor hidden allergens

A lot of Halloween candy has nuts, milk, egg, soy or wheat, which cause some of the most common allergens in kids

Halloween candy
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Kids all across the Valley will be dressing up in their Halloween best for trick-or-treat, but for some kids, those treats could be dangerous because of food allergies.

About six percent of children have food allergies, and just about any food can cause some type of reaction to a sensitive person. A lot of Halloween candy has nuts, milk, egg, soy or wheat, which cause some of the most common allergens in kids.

It’s best to avoid homemade treats, and experts say to wait until kids are at home to start eating the candy.

“This way you have an opportunity to get home and inspect the food items. Maybe there are things you can have, and of course, dispose of or give away the items that have potential allergens,” Dr. Ravi Karnani.

Fun-sized candies might have different ingredients than the regular sizes, so be sure to check the labeling on those.

