YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A pickup truck crashed into a building in Youngstown late Thursday afternoon and one person was taken to the hospital.

The pickup truck damaged the entrance to an apartment building on Mahoning Avenue near Steel Street just before 6 p.m.

Youngstown police say the driver was injured in the crash. No one in the building was hurt.

Police are now trying to determine what caused the driver to go into the building.