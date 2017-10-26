Willis returning to Cleveland Indians as pitching coach

He served as Cleveland's pitching coach from 2003-09, when he tutored Cy Young pitchers CC Sabathia and Cliff Lee among others.

Published:
Cleveland Indians, Progressive Field – Cleveland, Ohio

CLEVELAND (AP) – The Cleveland Indians have hired Carl Willis as their pitching coach to replace Mickey Callaway, who left to manage the New York Mets.

Willis is back for his second stint with the club. He served as Cleveland’s pitching coach from 2003-09, when he tutored Cy Young pitchers CC Sabathia and Cliff Lee among others.

The 56-year-old Willis spent the past two seasons with the Boston Red Sox. Boston’s staff finished second in the AL to Cleveland in ERA, was fourth in the majors in ERA and posted 11 shutouts. The Red Sox also recorded the second-fewest walks and set a single-season franchise record in strikeouts (1,580).

Willis has been a pitching coach for 14 seasons. He worked in Seattle from 2010-13 before joining the Indians as a special assistant in 2014. He was the pitching coach at Triple-A Columbus in 2015 before he went to Boston.

