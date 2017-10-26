Youngstown Air Reserve’s fire department shows its talent

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – One of the area’s often forgotten — but most valuable fire departments — is at the Youngstown Air Reserve Station in Vienna. Thursday, fire chiefs along with Red Cross officials and volunteers watched a demonstration of what the 910th Civil Engineer Fire Department does best.

The 50 people invited to watch were seated under a tent at the station, way closer than they would be if it were an actual airplane fire. The simulation was as real as possible.

The fire trucks actually responded from off-site to show the audience how they set up. At one point, two of them — hose in hand — headed toward the flames.

“We go in two-in two-out for safety reasons,” Crew Chief Mike Janikowski said. “We’ve been trained — highly trained. It is not dangerous.”

The demonstration — called “Feel the Heat” — was sponsored by the American Red Cross as way to show people what the Air Reserve Station’s fire department is capable of doing. The fire department of 50 people has everything it would take to put out any fire.

“From chemicals to our halon to PKP — which is our dry chem — and foam,” Fire Chief John Lewis said.

“Great facility,” said Harold Maynard, Milton Twp. fire chief. “Their equipment is second to none.”

Maynard says the Air Reserve Fire Department has helped him.

“We had a large grass fire in a remote area where there was no water facilities and they did bring water to us,” he said.

Janikowski has never used his training on an actual airplane fire — but he has used it.

“Had to put to use on tankers,” he said. “Actual tankers off the highway.”

“We really want people to see what we provide,” Lewis said. “And we want them to know that this support’s here for them. All the time.”

The 910th Civil Engineer Fire Department has Mutual Aid agreements with every fire department in Trumbull County — along with Youngstown, Austintown and Mahoning County’s Hazardous Materials Unit. But according to Lewis — agreement or not — they’ll help if needed.