Youngstown murder trial ends in surprise plea agreement

Jawonn Hymes pleaded guilty to felonious assault on Thursday

Jawonn Hymes is the last of three men accused in the November 2015 shooting death of Thomas Owens.
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County murder trial reached a surprise plea agreement on Thursday.

Jawonn Hymes was originally charged with aggravated murder in the shooting death of Thomas Owens in November 2015.

Thursday, after opening arguments and after the state questioned a few witnesses, Hymes announced that he wanted to plead guilty to felonious assault.

Hymes will be sentenced in December.

He is the last of three men accused in the shooting.

The other two defendants were tried and convicted of murder charges and are serving lengthy prison sentences.

