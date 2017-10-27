Alice Jean (Spurr) Davis Obituary

LAKE MILTON (CRAIG BEACH), Ohio – On Friday, October 27, 2017, Alice Jean (Spurr) Davis, age 68, passed away after a short stay in Briarfield Manor in Austintown.

She was born on November 4, 1949 in Clarksburg, West Virginia to Charles and Irene (McClain) Spurr.

Alice is survived by her beloved husband of 47 years, Kenneth W. Davis of Lake Milton, Ohio and a handful of truly close friends.

Arrangements handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. To leave condolences for the family go to www.cremateohio.com.