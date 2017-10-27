Autopsy finds popular Strongsville teacher was shot and stabbed

Reports show the family had been complaining about a series of pranks at the home leading up to the killing

By Published:
A sixth grade teacher was killed in Strongsville, Ohio.

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (AP) – A medical examiner says a popular middle school teacher found dead in her suburban Cleveland home was shot and stabbed.

The husband of 49-year-old Melinda Pleskovic says he found her Monday night inside their Strongsville home with stab wounds to her back.

The Cuyahoga County medical examiner said Friday that Pleskovic died of “gunshot wounds and sharp force injuries.”

Police reports show the family had been complaining about a series of pranks and minor crimes at the home in the months leading up to the slaying. Officers investigated a report last week about an unknown man trying to force open the back door.

Pleskovic was a sixth-grade teacher and taught in the Strongsville school district for 27 years.

Police have asked the public to be patient during the investigation.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s