Braking Point employees didn’t get paychecks on Friday

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Employees at Braking Point Recovery Center in Austintown, which was raided by federal and state investigators over a week ago, did not get paid on Friday.

Owner Ryan Sheridan said he told an employee that they would be paid by Wednesday of next week.

All Braking Point employees received layoff notices on Tuesday.

Tom O’Donnell is one of the employees who was missing this week’s pay. He said he has “complete faith” in Sheridan.

Over 100 FBI, IRS, and other federal agents raided the business last week, in addition to the homes of Ryan Sheridan and his ex-wife and another treatment center in Columbus.

The Ohio Department of Medicaid also urged patients to find new places for treatment, saying those on Medicaid would no longer be covered at Braking Point.

The government investigation by multiple agencies continues. Some employees, including O’Donnell, believe the center should still be open.

“The main thing is we were treating so many clients, we were doing so well, and if this was an epidemic — I’m sorry, you would not have hospitals closing down. So somebody has to get to the bottom of this,” O’Donnell said.

He argued shutting down the treatment center is taking plenty of beds away from people who need help with their addictions.

“Braking Point has an awful lot of beds. There’s a huge epidemic going on around here, addiction problem with heroin is horrible…We don’t need to be shutting down treatment centers.”

O’Donnell said if there’s a really good reason for closing the center, he wants to hear it.

“We deserve some answers and the people who are losing their children, fathers, and mothers deserve answers to why this treatment center is closed. People are dying.”

The government has given no update on its investigation, including how long it could take or when it will decide about whether to file charges.

