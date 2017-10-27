Brookfield officer on leave after arrest in Girard

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Brookfield police officer is on administrative leave after he was accused of accused of drunkenly firing a gun in the city of Girard.

Officer Jay First was arrested just after 3 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of Morris Avenue.

A woman called police to report that she heard a man and woman screaming and then three gunshots.

With the assistance of other police agencies, two officers went to the home to speak with the owner. He told police that he was an officer and that his two friends were inside.

Police said the other man, 42-year-old Jay First, then came outside, thrusting his police identification toward officers. He told officers that he had only shot and killed a raccoon and that it was no big deal, according to a police report.

Police said First appeared heavily intoxicated and was unsteady on his feet.

First was arrested after digging in a pocket where a handgun was found, according to the report.

At that time, the homeowner told police that First shot the raccoon because it was caught in a trap and appeared to be suffering.

First was taken to the police station, where he called officers explicit names, saying they were ruining his career and that they “were not real police,” according to the report.

He was charged with using weapons while intoxicated and discharging firearms within city limits and released to his wife, pending a court appearance on Tuesday.

Brookfield Police Chief Dan Faustino said he’s aware of the report and is conducting his own internal investigation. Until then, First isn’t permitted to work on the force.

Faustino said First has been with the department for 20 years. He said he doesn’t recall any other disciplinary issues involving the officer.