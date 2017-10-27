Car hits boy running across Burkey Road in Austintown

Austintown police say the boy's injuries weren't serious or life-threatening

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A 13-year-old boy was hit by a car on Burkey Road Friday morning.

Austintown police say the boy’s injuries weren’t serious or life-threatening. He was conscious when he was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital for treatment.

Police said the boy wasn’t in the crosswalk when he was crossing the street at 7:16 a.m. He ran between eastbound cars stopped at the traffic light on Burkey Road and was hit by a car going westbound, according to police.

A report on the incident won’t be ready until Monday.

Charges aren’t anticipated.

