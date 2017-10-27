Congressman Johnson talks taxes at Youngstown State University

Congressman Johnson spoke with the Youngstown chapter of the SCORE Association

By Published:
Republican Congressman Bill Johnson went to Youngstown State University on Friday to share the details of the tax plan he hopes to see Congress pass this year.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Republican Congressman Bill Johnson went to Youngstown State University on Friday to share the details of the tax plan he hopes to see Congress pass this year.

Johnson spoke with the Youngstown chapter of the SCORE Association, a nonprofit, business-consultant company.

He wants to see tax rates for small businesses and corporations decrease so people can keep more of what they earn.

He hopes the plan will boost the economy and says his fellow lawmakers need to look past political ideologies during their decision-making.

“My colleagues, they’ve got to figure it out for themselves, but they represent hard-working Americans back in their districts. Middle-class, low-income Americans, you name it. Small businesses — they’ve got them all over this country,” he said. “They need to listen to what they’re saying.”

Congressman Johnson also responded to concerns about the possible cap to 401K contributions. He asked people to look at the tax plan as a whole, saying there could be changes to it before it comes to a vote.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s