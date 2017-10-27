Congressman Johnson talks taxes at Youngstown State University

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Republican Congressman Bill Johnson went to Youngstown State University on Friday to share the details of the tax plan he hopes to see Congress pass this year.

Johnson spoke with the Youngstown chapter of the SCORE Association, a nonprofit, business-consultant company.

He wants to see tax rates for small businesses and corporations decrease so people can keep more of what they earn.

He hopes the plan will boost the economy and says his fellow lawmakers need to look past political ideologies during their decision-making.

“My colleagues, they’ve got to figure it out for themselves, but they represent hard-working Americans back in their districts. Middle-class, low-income Americans, you name it. Small businesses — they’ve got them all over this country,” he said. “They need to listen to what they’re saying.”

Congressman Johnson also responded to concerns about the possible cap to 401K contributions. He asked people to look at the tax plan as a whole, saying there could be changes to it before it comes to a vote.