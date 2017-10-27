Fiorenza, Breinz TDs spark Canfield to 14-0 lead at Poland

Fiorenza scored on a 29-yard TD run for the early Cardinals lead

By Published:

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield leads Poland 14-0 in the first quarter after an early Vinny Fiorenza touchdown run and big play by Paul Breinz.

Fiorenza scored on a 29-yard TD run for the early Cardinals lead.

On the ensuing Poland possession, Breinz notched an interception for Canfield and took it down to the 1-yard line. He then scored on a 1-yard TD run for a 14-0 Cardinals lead.

Canfield enters 9-0 and is one win away from the outright AAC Red Tier title.

Poland (8-1) can also win the AAC Red Tier with a win.

Read more: Week ten high school football stories

Canfield football schedule | Poland football schedule

Important high school football links:

Scores | Standings | Schedules | Big 22

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s