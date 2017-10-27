Fiorenza, Breinz TDs spark Canfield to 14-0 lead at Poland

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield leads Poland 14-0 in the first quarter after an early Vinny Fiorenza touchdown run and big play by Paul Breinz.

Fiorenza scored on a 29-yard TD run for the early Cardinals lead.

On the ensuing Poland possession, Breinz notched an interception for Canfield and took it down to the 1-yard line. He then scored on a 1-yard TD run for a 14-0 Cardinals lead.

Canfield enters 9-0 and is one win away from the outright AAC Red Tier title.

Poland (8-1) can also win the AAC Red Tier with a win.

