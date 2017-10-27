Girard jumps out to quick 14-0 lead vs. Liberty

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Girard has wasted no time getting things going, jumping out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter against Liberty.

Mark Waid scored on a 2-yard TD run less than two minutes into the first quarter.

Girard then recovered the ensuing onside kick, and Waid found Jimmy Jones for a 16-yard TD pass for a 14-0 Indians lead.

Girard enters 9-0 and is averaging more than 50 points per game.

Liberty (7-2) has won seven straight games. The Leopards can also win the AAC Blue Tier title and clinch a spot in the playoffs with a victory.

