Governor orders flags to be flown at half-staff for fallen Girard officer

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Governor John Kasich has ordered that all flags in Trumbull County be flown at half-staff for fallen Girard Officer Justin Leo.

The order is from sunrise to sunset on Sunday, Oct. 29 and applies to all public buildings and grounds in the county and at the Ohio Statehouse.

Leo was shot and killed in the line of duty while responding to a reported domestic incident in Girard. His funeral mass is set for 1 p.m. Sunday in Beeghly Center on Youngstown State University’s campus.

WKBN will be live streaming the funeral mass on WKBN.com and on air on MyYTV.

