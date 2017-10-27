H. Graham Heid Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – Funeral services will be held Sunday, October 29 at 2:00 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel for H. Graham Heid, 73, who died early Friday morning, October 27 at Hospice House, surrounded by his family.

Graham was born August 25, 1944, in Youngstown, the son of Henry and Katherine (McDevitt) Heid.

He was a 1962 graduate of South High School.

Graham served his country in the United States Navy from 1962 until 1966.

Graham worked as a mechanic and machinist for General Electric in both Youngstown and Austintown for 34 years until retiring in 2001.

He was a member of the Austintown Eagles, Columbiana American Legion and the Croatian Home.

Graham enjoyed horse racing, golfing and was an avid Ohio State Football and Cleveland Indians fan. Above all, Graham enjoyed the time he spent with his family, especially being “Papa” to his grandchildren.

Graham is survived by his longtime companion of 28 years, Teresa “Terri” McMahon, with whom he made his home; his daughter, Heidi Heid (Eli Villar) of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; Tommy McMahon of Columbus and Michael McMahon of Denver, both of whom thought of Graham as a father figure; brother-in-law, Leslie Harris of Ormond Beach, Florida; his extended family, Darlene Aiello of Austintown, Dan (Dena) Bokesch of Austintown, Bill (Elaine) Bokesch of San Diego, California and Jim Bokesch of Cincinatti; two grandchildren, Nolan James McMahon and Emmitt Michael McMahon; nieces and nephews, Elijah, Travis, Billy, Sawyer, Julianna, Shannon and several other nieces and nephews and his dog, Mello.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Sylvia Harris.

Family and friends may call Sunday, October 29 from 12:00 Noon – 2:00 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

The family has requested that material tributes take the form of donations to Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Poland, OH 44514.

