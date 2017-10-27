Horse racing returns to Hollywood Gaming in Austintown

Horse races happen every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Saturday through April at Hollywood Gaming at the Mahoning Valley Race Course in Austintown

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The fourth season of horse racing begins Saturday at Hollywood Gaming at the Mahoning Valley Race Course.

Post time is 12:15 p.m.

Director of Racing Operations Mark Loewe said purses have increased in four years because revenue from the casino is up and the horsemen get a percentage of the money generated by the slots.

“We’ve been so happy with the turnout from the fans, the racing product gets better every year, and it’s just been a great success story,” Loewe said. I think after year one, we had some challenges with the weather and we’ve been fortunate the last couple years. The weather has been better.”

The races in Austintown are also simulcast in around 500 off-track betting operations around the world.

They race every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Saturday — one hundred dates that end on April 22.

